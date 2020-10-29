Editor:
All of the rioting and looting taking place in this country by the socialist mob is unacceptable. The new Democratic Party being drunk on their fetish for power has led to this debauchery.
Here in this country we have it better than anywhere on the planet.
If you wake up in the morning healthy not ill; you are more blessed that millions that will not survive the week.
If you can read one sentence; you’re more blessed that tens of millions of people that cannot read at all.
If you go to church without fear of harassment, arrest, torture, or death; you are more blessed than hundreds of millions.
If you have never experienced the danger of war, loneliness of imprisonment, agony of torture, or pain of starvation; you are more blessed than over half a billion people.
If you have food, clothes of your back, roof over your head, and a place to sleep; you are richer than 80% of the population of the world.
If you have money in the bank, your wallet, or spare change in a dish; you are ranked among the top 6% of the world’s wealthy.
All of this thinking about the way things should be in the United States of America is overrated by the just need to feel good ungrateful.
“How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy!” ― Thomas Jefferson
So, be grateful for who and where you are!
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
