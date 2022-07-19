In the past few years it has become atrocious to deal with companies that have a web and or brick and mortar presence. It can take hours to find out information or solve a problem by using the website, online chat, phone calls or going to the local business office. They mostly bounced us back and forth between all of them. The larger businesses are now using offshore telephone answering services. Most of their representatives are insufficiently informed and speak poor English.
They often refuse to give a first and last name, telephone number, email address or location.
I had credit card fraud to solve. I was bounced back and forth between the bank’s online chats, telephone service and the local bank staff. I spent around 6 hours over two days and accomplished nothing. They would not even accept the credit cards at the local bank and give me a receipt for them. Finally, I just threw the envelope at them and walked out. They said they would mail it to me.
My wife and I have recently had two credit card scams :
One was on a card with a charge of $16,000. Another was for $12,000 from a plumber in our house. In each case it took over a month to get a refund in our account after going to our attorney and getting the sheriff involved. At least one crook is in jail now.
Always obtain a photo of the person and tag and driver’s license. Good Luck!
