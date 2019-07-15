Editor:
A dear friend recently spent 12 days in an area hospital. He died in the hospital the same day he was released to go home.
How could this be?
Beware which hospital you go to for diagnostic testing and procedures. Also hang on tight to your belongings, as my friend's wallet and iPhone disappeared.
Sue Enright
Port Charlotte
