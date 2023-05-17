I having been going to Englewood Beach a few years before Mark started his business, with the blessing of Charlotte County. I watched him help grow the reputation of Englewood Beach as a place people could come, relax and rent beach equipment.
He is there just about every day with a smile and has become the face of Englewood Beach. Mark does not know me, as I sit on the south side, I used his business less then five times and he is always professional and fair. I read in The Daily Sun that they put his livelihood up for bid and he received a lower score. Well, did the county committee give him points for all the years that he put in to make this a successful business? Did he get points for his dedication by staying open during the times the beach had red tide so those few visitors had beach equipment?
How about all times he posted the beach conditions on social media, so people don’t have to drive there to see what it’s like. The other bidder got more points because he will deliver food to beach goers. I think the last thing we need on our local beach is someone delivering food from restaurants close to the beach.
I guess the county doesn’t care that this man is close to retirement. Give him the bid and after that the county could bid it out every five years. Show some loyalty Charlotte County, because this deal smells like the Red Tide.
