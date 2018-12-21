Editor:
Upon reading a letter the other day, I agree that the “beach” at Port Charlotte Beach park is in deplorable condition.
The beach is littered with pieces of blacktop and concrete from fill. There are also remnants of trees protruding from the ground which could at best cause a tripping hazard or at worst if someone fell on one cause serious injury.
I understand the rage over pickleball, but our parks offer other activities that should get the same attention. Someone needs to evaluate the beach and decide if it should even be open let alone be revitalized. In fairness to residents and visitors, if your going to advertise it as a beach park it should have a functioning beach.
Mike DeLoreto
Port Charlotte
