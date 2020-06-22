Editor:
Thank you Steve Reiley for the informative article about beach parking at Englewood Beach June 10, 2020). Highlighted in the article was a woman who drove from Fort Myers: took her 20 minutes to download the app (to pay parking fee) which seems to be the preferred method of payment during this coronavirus season.
Unfortunately, I do not have a phone with "apps" so that is not going to work for me and many others who own phones without that option. To purchase three month, six months or annual pass is a big waste of dollars as well.
So, after everything we have been through on any given day now, I can't hop in my car to enjoy a beautiful day of sun and sand because I have no way to pay to park? Ridiculous!
Will any country administrator offer a suggestion or solution as I know I am not the only one facing this dilemma?
Karen Wood
Port Charlotte
