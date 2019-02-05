Editor:
I can’t tell you how thrilled I was reading your front page, upbeat story about Trey Burton who played at Venice High School.
Being from the Chicago area and a Bears fan, it made me so proud to see Trey has been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Once I read your story it is clearly evident this young man is deserving of this honor, especially in this day and age when our news rarely covers the good deeds by our youth. Trey has certainly overcome obstacles during his life, but also had/has the maturity to “make lemonade from lemons."
I don’t know him, but I do wish him congratulations and am proud as if he were one of my grandchildren.
Diana Radcliffe
Lake Suzy
