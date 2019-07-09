Today's Editorial Page

Editor:

I realize that no malice was intended but your “Our View” article Tuesday did a great disservice to the Beasha family.

In the article the writer labeled Emanne’s mother as an American citizen, thus leading many of the Sun’s readers to believe that Emanne and her father Yanal were not American citizens. And nothing could be further from the truth.

Emanne is an American citizen by birth and her father Yanal legally entered the United States as an immigrant and after the appropriate number of years he naturalized and proudly became an American citizen in 2008.

In the context of the article there was no reason to only label Emanne’s mother as an American citizen since the entire Beasha family are all America citizens.

I believe that the author and the Sun owe the Beasha family an apology. Or at the very least you should print a clarification that they are all American citizens and not just Emanne’s mother.

Harry James Ruffel

North Port

