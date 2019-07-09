Editor:
I realize that no malice was intended but your “Our View” article Tuesday did a great disservice to the Beasha family.
In the article the writer labeled Emanne’s mother as an American citizen, thus leading many of the Sun’s readers to believe that Emanne and her father Yanal were not American citizens. And nothing could be further from the truth.
Emanne is an American citizen by birth and her father Yanal legally entered the United States as an immigrant and after the appropriate number of years he naturalized and proudly became an American citizen in 2008.
In the context of the article there was no reason to only label Emanne’s mother as an American citizen since the entire Beasha family are all America citizens.
I believe that the author and the Sun owe the Beasha family an apology. Or at the very least you should print a clarification that they are all American citizens and not just Emanne’s mother.
Harry James Ruffel
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.