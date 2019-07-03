Editor:
Enjoying the Florida sunshine the other day in the 95-degree heat, my thoughts turned to the wonderful world of meteorology.
However, I am still shaking my head as to why, when searching the list of "World Cities" on the weather page, I found Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax and even St John's Newfoundland (all fine cities), but nowhere to be found was Toronto, the largest city in Canada, one of the largest and most multicultural metropolitan areas in North America and the home of thousands of property tax paying visitors who spend many months (as well as their money), not only in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, but also who make up a significant part of the one million strong Canadian population that comes and goes from the Great State of Florida each year.
By the way, it doesn't snow in most of Canada in the summer. Well, except for in Calgary.
Bill Smith
North Port
