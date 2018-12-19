Editor:
One of the wonderful things about this time of year is the beautiful decorations, storefronts, etc.
Speaking of beauty, look around at what we view as beautiful.
For Manasota Key, the competition for guests and buyers is the other barrier islands, or coastal places with beaches. These days, most renters look at the Internet to decide where to vacation or spend the winter. The more beautiful, the more they want to rent here.
I suggest that we all try to make Manasota Key more desirable to rent on, and live on, by volunteering to phase out some "For Rent" signs, or go to much more uniform signs. Cheap, ugly, not beach-like signs bring down your own rental and purchase price because they detract from the beauty and beach resort feel of the island.
Let's bring up our level of beauty here.
Ellie Decker
Manasota Key
