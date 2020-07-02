Editor:
What is “white privilege?” I’m white and male. Did that make my life easier? I worked hard, went to school and contributed to society. I earned my way in life. But, that assumes I didn’t benefit from the way others were disadvantaged.
This is what “white privilege” means. Did I get accepted into college or get a job because my competitors were blacks? That would be illegal discrimination. More likely, that competition didn’t even exist because minorities didn’t have the same safe communities, good schools, and other community supports (advantages) I had.
One example where being white was to my advantage is particularly relevant today because it involved an interaction with the police. In my past there were a few occasions where I drank too much becoming obnoxious and belligerent. On one of these occasions I was thrown out of a bar, got in my car and started home. I passed a police car who followed me and pulled me over. Already drunk and obnoxious I got right in his face daring him to arrest me. I can’t explain why I wasn’t arrested for DUI, but the officer let me go and I drove home (still drunk).
How is this an example of white privilege? Imagine my name had been Rayshard Brooks and I was an intoxicated black man asleep in my car outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta. I would be dead today.
When has being white been an advantage for you?
Edward Conrad
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.