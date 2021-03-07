Editor:
God bless you:
God’s, the creator of all things, son Jesus Christ die on the cross for our Salvation and those who believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for their salvation will spend eternity in Heaven and those who do not believe will not spend eternity in Heaven but in hell.
Our mission as believers in Jesus Christ is to witness to everybody about salvation through Jesus Christ by asking everybody “Do you believe in Jesus Christ as your Savior?” Those which say “Yes” say “God bless you we will spend eternity in Heaven together”, but those who say “no” or “I don’t know” ask them “why” then ask them to let you spend some time sharing Jesus Christ with them.
The worse thing in the world a believer in Jesus Christ can do is have a friend die and not know if they believed in Jesus Christ because if they did not we will never see them in Heaven. It is better to know if they did or did not believe than to spend the rest of your life knowing if they did not believe they are spending eternity in hell because you and/or I did not witness to them about salvation through Jesus Christ.
Phillip F. Wilson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.