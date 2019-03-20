Editor:
After reading the Sun’s Viewpoint and letters to the editor over the last few days regarding the controversy about the Black History Month poster of Kaepernick at Port Charlotte High School, Kaepernick is no equivalent to Dr. Martin Luther King. Dr. King would not disrespect the flag by kneeling during the national anthem or wear clothing (socks) that disrespects and depicts law enforcement as “pigs” with his anti-cop mentality.
Standing for the American flag is a symbol of unity of all Americans and should be respected. Kaepernick expressed an anti-America view by his actions. His negative actions influence impressionable youth to follow his example and, in effect, divide us as a nation.
Better choices for a poster for Black History Month would have been Dr. Ben Carson or Condoleezza Rice. Without a doubt, they have made significant contributions to our country, unlike Kaepernick.
Bob Bondeson
Rolonda West
