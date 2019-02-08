Editor:
In the Jan. 31 edition, a letter writer wrote and compared the Berlin Wall with the border barrier proposed by President Trump. He said the Berlin Wall was called the “Wall of Shame"?
The Berlin Wall was built to keep people in, not out. It separated the citizenry of a country from traveling to another part of that same country, event to visit relatives.
Imagine, if you will, Americans living in New England being barred from traveling to Florida. That is exactly what the Berlin Wall did and that was indeed a “wall of shame.” Do we want that? Of course not. Do we want a barrier to keep people from entering the U.S. illegally? Yes, by all means.
Then there are those who say that the majority of “illegals” are not breaking the law and are not committing crimes. Hello! Wake up! By crossing the border illegally, they have committed a crime, making them criminals.
Walls do work, otherwise why have them around prisons? Why do those who oppose the border wall have walls around their houses? Why do some of them have police blocking the street where there house is located? They want security for themselves but not for the rest of America.
Democrats have long been proponents of the border barrier until Donald Trump became president. But then Trump was elected as president and they are all now against it. Which shows that it isn’t the wall they don’t want, it is Trump they hate and do not want him as president.
Ronald Rodrigues
North Port
