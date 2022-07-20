Speeding truck traffic on Bermont Road (CR 74) is out of control resulting in more fatalities again this past week. I travel two miles to and from my street to U.S. 17. On a least three occasions I have been passed by dump trucks when I was doing the speed limit, once by a fully loaded truck.
Something has to be done now. This past Tuesday at the regular County Commission meeting, Dave Kalin, a candidate for county commissioner District 2 presented a very viable solution to the problem. First you have to know that in a 3-mile stretch from U.S. 17 to Happy Hollow, right at the entrance to the Punta Gorda water treatment plant, there are 54 road crossings and driveways that empty out onto Bermont Road.
Let me repeat that, 54 streets and driveways in three miles! The simple solution to this is first to make that three miles is a double yellow line no passing zone. The next is to reduce the speed to 45 miles per hour and last is to do targeted enforcement.
We also need to keep in mind that school buses pick up and unload students on that road every weekday morning and afternoon, during high traffic times. This is a simple and cost-effective solution to a very dangerous issue.
I have lived in this area for 37 years and have seen more than my share of accidents and travesties on this section of road. Fix it now, please.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.