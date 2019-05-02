Editor:

I was absolutely appalled at the political cartoon, portraying Bernie Sanders as a scythe-holding communist.

It is not only completely incorrect, it is extremely irresponsible. To put him in front of a banner with Lenin and Stalin only serves to confuse people who are already confused about the differences in communism and socialism.

Low and behold, under the cartoon, a letter bashing socialism and Democrats. There is enough hate and confusion in our world. We shouldn't have our local newspaper adding fuel to the fire. Very disappointing.

Caroline Gannon

Rotonda West

