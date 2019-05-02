Editor:
I was absolutely appalled at the political cartoon, portraying Bernie Sanders as a scythe-holding communist.
It is not only completely incorrect, it is extremely irresponsible. To put him in front of a banner with Lenin and Stalin only serves to confuse people who are already confused about the differences in communism and socialism.
Low and behold, under the cartoon, a letter bashing socialism and Democrats. There is enough hate and confusion in our world. We shouldn't have our local newspaper adding fuel to the fire. Very disappointing.
Caroline Gannon
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.