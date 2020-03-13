EditorA:

In 2016, the DNC conspired with Hillary to get the nomination and squeeze Bernie out. We know how that turned out.

In that election, many of us Bernie supporters simply voted for Trump, or just didn't vote at all to protest the DNC conspiracy. That's why Trump won. Now, it appears that DNC is pulling the same crap. Promising rewards to the last three dropouts if they will endorse Biden and squeeze Bernie out again.

Polls in 2016 showed that Bernie would have defeated Trump, and he would defeat him this year if the DNC would just let the voters decide and stop the conspiracy to nominate Biden. Please help Bernie in the upcoming primaries.

Joe Venuti

Nokomis

