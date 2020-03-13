Editor:
This is to the gentleman who wrote Bernie Sanders "would never sell out the working class." Sanders has never actually worked a real job, until he was voted mayor. He's lived off the welfare system and had his "wives" support him. He's nothing but a leach. Be careful who you vote for.
Sue Burke
North Port
