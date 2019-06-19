Editor:
The fallacy of the Bernie Sanders agenda is his lack of understanding of our government and of human nature. Our government has become so bloated, self-serving and dysfunctional that even the smallest and most logical actions are difficult or impossible.
In Bernie's world, the welfare of all the people is primary. It would be hard to name any action taken in recent years that was made based on the welfare of all the citizens rather than on the protection of the status quo and government jobs.
Human nature is such that some are ambitious, some lazy. Some people are fair and some selfish. Some people are loving, some hateful. Some people are greedy and some generous. How does Bernie think things can work out?
Ultimately, those in power within the government will be receiving the benefits and the people will suffer. It is foolhardy to think it can be otherwise. As Winston Churchill once said, “The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings. The inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of miseries.”
In a perfect world, Bernie might be on to something. In the real world he is essentially peddling snake oil. It sounds good but it doesn't work.
John Bryant
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.