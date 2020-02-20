Editor:
Bernie Sanders is surging and the forces against him are doing all they can to stop him. Their main tactic is convince people to fear his "socialist" policies but, rather than fearing them we should think of them as a unifying factor.
A large reason for Bernie's popularity is his platform appeals to a vast and diverse array of Americans. Nearly 80% recognize an urgent need to deal with climate change and 90% want to end the rampant corruption in our political system. Medicare for all has almost 70% favorability as does significantly raising the minimum wage. Free public college and eliminating student debt are each polling close to 60% and ending the endless wars is almost unanimous. And who doesn't want the ultra-rich to start paying their fair share of taxes?
These policies are not radical, they are what most Americans are hoping for, whether they are Democrat, Republican or Independent. Let's ignore the fear-mongering and recognize that most of what Bernie is for is no more socialistic than Franklin Roosevelt's policies were thought to be when they were introduced.
One on-going argument against Sanders' most ambitious proposals is that they aren't affordable. But, America is the richest nation on the planet and if we can afford to spend trillions on wars and the military and give hundreds of billions in tax breaks and subsidies to the wealthiest companies and individuals, we can certainly change our priorities to help improve the lives of our people and the planet.
Michael Hustman
Port Charlotte
