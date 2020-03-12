Editor:
To the amazement of most, Socialist Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the leading Democrat seeking the White House.
His plan calls for Medicare for all, free college for all and lots of “free stuff”. His proposed programs will cost the American people an additional $9 trillion a year. Under Sanders the federal budget will jump from $4 trillion a year to about $13 trillion.
The sad reality is that we are now spending almost $1 trillion a year more than we are collecting in tax revenue. But Sanders says he would pay for his plans by raising taxes on the wealthy and cutting the military. Even if he was to double all personal income taxes we could not close the current budget deficit. His quasi-Marxist agenda would singlehandedly wreck the American economy and turn us into another Venezuela.
Sanders, who can point to no accomplishments while in office, rants and raves at his campaign appearances, complaining about how unfair the world is and how it should be. His speeches remind some of Hitler. He has no foreign policy and no other plans to improve the country. During his tenure in the Senate he has demonstrated that he lacks the capacity to be president. His manner is so hostile and belligerent that our allies would long for the good old days of Trump should he get elected.
On March 17 I hope Florida Democrats stand up and kick Sanders to the curb.
Bill Dahms
Cape Haze
