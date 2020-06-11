Editor{
Let’s talk history. More to the point, recent American history like before Coronavirus. At that time our country was involved in a Democratic presidential primary. Remember there was a small army of hopefuls.
Millions of America’s Democrats watched the debates, then went to their polls and voted. In time a clear favorite arose. It was Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
While Democratic voters may have preferred Sanders, he was not the choice of the Democratic machine. So one night Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, made it known he expected all the other challengers to fold their tents and throw their support to one candidate. The problem was, the candidate Perez prescribed was not the one the voters had clearly indicated they wanted (Sanders) or even the number 2 or 3 in the polls. Perez dictated the former presidential wannabees to back the guy running third and fourth in polls.
And that, Democratic voters, is how Joe Biden became your “chosen one.” You didn’t select him – the Democratic machine did. As a result your party disenfranchised tens of millions of you.
Thus the grassroots Democratic movement “Joe’s Gotta Go” was hatched. This group realized Biden’s three decades in Washington, along with his many personal frailties will be exposed during the upcoming presidential campaign. Further they fear the bloodbath when Joe tries to debate Donald. Tom Perez’s candidate, Joe Biden, guarantees what they dread, Trump’s victory.
Bob Filkins
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.