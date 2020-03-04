Editor:

I have a message for my fellow Democrats this primary season: quit trying to vote like a political pundit and start voting with your heart. Vote for who you believe has the best interest of the working class people in mind.

Instead of saying, “vote blue no matter who,” start realizing it does matter who. I know Democrats want to believe that everything will be miraculously fixed when President Trump is voted out in November, but the reality is that for all the struggling families across this country the only solution is to have a true ally in the Oval Office. Bernie Sanders is the one Democrat running who has relentlessly championed the working class his entire life. He won’t sell us out just to score political points.

Daniel Schwarz

Port Charlotte

