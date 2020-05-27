Editor:

Let me tell you why I have total confidence that “The Bernie Bros” will not sit out this November’s election in protest.

Anyone who is a Bernie Sanders supporter values honesty, integrity, compassion, and empathy. If those folks decided not to cast their vote in this election they would be leaving open the possibility that the current occupant of the White House might remain there.

That would mean another four years of a president who possesses none of the values they admired about Senator Sanders, and I’m certain they would come to view that decision to be the worst decision they have ever made.

Douglas Campbell

Port Charlotte

