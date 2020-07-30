Editor:

There's not much to do lately. I've always read two to three books a week. Having trouble finding some meat lately. The giants become bazzilionaires and write about writers. Last Stephen King book was about a writer. He started doing that years ago. What happened to scary clowns and dead cats coming back to life?

Grisham lately writes about a bunch of writers and a bookstore owner on a fictional island near Jacksonville. One is writing a book about a writer! Who cares. What happened to the honorable judge Omar noose presiding in that Mississippi courtroom. I laughed out loud! Now they're pumping out beach fare.

I drug out an old book called "Sounding" about a 55-year-old sperm whale heading from the arctic south to tell his old pod humans won't kill them in a cod feeding grounds anymore. More drama than I've read in a while. Excellent book by Hank Searles, btw. Give me something to read!

Ed Kuznar

Englewood

