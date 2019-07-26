Editor:
Whoever is responsible for designating the placing of "Share the Road" signs, which encourage cyclists to use it, has made a serious error in judgement with Washington Loop, a two-lane, 55-mph highway with two excavating operations employing heavy truck use.
Do you happen to have "But Not This Road" signs?
Kathy Futch
Punta Gorda
