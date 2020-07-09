Editor:
The tragic events of the last several months, coupled with the pandemic, fostered an environment of anger and perplexity. Questions abound and answers seem elusive. Yet, this drama unfolded five decades ago with the anti-war riots and civil-rights protests. This drama is a repeat, I remember because I had just returned from Vietnam and took a job as a police officer. I was there.
Law enforcement became the common unwelcome element in all of the confrontations. Student unrest at the university and throngs marching and chanting seeking redress for inequity both real and imagined. The degree of commonality in addressing campus riots and civil-rights was simple ...more and better training for the police!
The Johnson administration proposed and implemented a monumental funding project as part of its Omnibus Crime Control Act. Out of that legislation emerged the Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP), and certainly one if its most salient recommendations was that all police officers would achieve bachelor's degrees. LEEP envisioned a span of 20 years to accomplish the task of binging police service to that standard.
There are credible studies which have conclude that college-educated police officers are sued less often than non-college-educated officers. In a nation where the average police agency has fewer than 10 officers the salary of college graduate police would be prohibitive. Simply stated small communities can't afford the price. The dream of implementation is nearing six decades.
So, it should be evident that we are going to pay for a police training program here in Florida whether we have one or not.
Ronald C. Suciu
Punta Gorda
