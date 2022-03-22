The head of the GOP’s National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has put forth “An 11-Point Plan to Rescue America.” The plan proposes a 10-year tax increase on “more than half of Americans” that would raise taxes by $100 billion a year, with every American household affected. This tax increase would hit mainly households with income of $100,000 or less, basically the middle class and those aspiring to it. And to accomplish this, the plan detailed by Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott advocates cutting the IRS workforce by 50%.
The GOP 11-Point plan would also ‘sunset’ all federal legislation over five years. That legislation includes Social Security, Medicare, the ACA, veterans programs, FDIC, student loans, military retirement, Medicaid, and others. If worthwhile – as defined by those in power – these programs might be re-enacted. Ignore the instability in the markets. Ignore the insecurity and struggles of our vets and the elderly.
The GOP further advocates selling off all “non-essential” government property such as national parks; cutting off funds that assist states with education, roads, housing, Medicaid; and prohibiting debt ceiling increases, putting the U.S. at risk for defaulting. Ignore the financial chaos and the U.S. reputation left in ruins.
As GOP Senator Scott correctly points out, “Americans deserve to know what we will do.” I agree. Americans deserve to know about the GOP plan. Americans also deserve a land of opportunity and a secure future, neither of which are included in that Plan. Your vote counts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.