Editor:
There have been several articles published in the past year discussing the tendency of senior citizens to vote Republican. This is particularly disturbing in view of the fact that it is the Democratic Party that has made their retirement years much better.
The lives of most of us who are over 65 have been helped immeasurably by Social Security and Medicare, both of which were enacted by a Democratic president and a Democratic Congress. It was also a Democratic administration which passed the Seviceman’s Readjustment Act, commonly known as the G.I Bill of Rights. This legislation, which was enacted in 1944, provided benefits for our parents generation, which helped many of us get a good start in life.
While it is pleasant to focus on leisurely golf rounds, senior citizen discounts, early bird specials, etc., it is also important to remember which political party fought for legislation to provide a safe and secure retirement for all of us.
Gordon Mulligan
Englewood
