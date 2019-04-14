Editor:
This letter is in regard to a letter dated April 4 discussing Babcock Ranch shelter. He is 100 percent accurate. I talked with Stephen Deutsch, Charlotte County commissioner, on this exact subject.
HB3139 presented by Rep. Mike Grant for Syd Kitson seems like a pay to play example of today's politics.
This shelter only serves as a marketing tool for Babcock ranch with the federal, state and local government paying for the facility with tax dollars. Charlotte County residents would never use the facility, as it would be filled with Babcock Ranch and Lee County residents.
What is interesting we may experience a couple of hurricanes a year, if any. Who uses the facility when there is no hurricanes?
I certainly hope our commissioners in Charlotte County flatly turn down the request for Kitson's personal field house.
Commissioners should group and fight HB3139.
This $2 million can be put to better use.
Gary Hagen
Port Charlotte
