It appears politics will become part of professional sporting events. With NBA players allowed to wear the Black Lives Matter slogan on their game jerseys, I offer an alternative that will keep these games, as intended, entertainment.
There are currently 158 major sports franchises in the United States and Canada. Each of the wealthy owners should open up their indoor and outdoor arena’s, at no cost, for concerts. Much akin to Farm Aid. Their highly paid athletes would attend and sign autographs, also for free. Their superstar friends in the entertainment fields would volunteer to provide the entertainment.
All of the above should put their money and time where their mouth is. After expenses, all proceeds would go to improving education in needy areas. These nationwide alternatives would certainly bring much more positive awareness to their causes than all of the protests and riots we’ve witnessed. Please keep politics out of sports. Or I, for one, won’t be watching.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
