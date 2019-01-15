Editor:
A recent letter referenced a Swedish scientist, N. Morner, who believes that the seas are not rising and global warming is a hoax.
From my readings, I’ve consistently seen that 97 percent of scientists believe in climate change and that it is happening much faster than predicted due to the human element.
So that leaves 3 percent of scientists who do not hold these beliefs. Evidently, the Swedish scientist referenced by the “warmest rhetoric” writer fits into this group.
Interestingly, I learned from my own bit of research that the scientific group which N. Morner had former affiliations, the International Union for Quaternary Research, is “trying to dissociate” from him based on his faulty research and that his views are not shared by 99 percent of IUQR members.
On the topic of climate change, I choose to go with the educated 97 percent. No alarmist here -- just a believer in unadulterated science.
Nancy Kohlrieser
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.