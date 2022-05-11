Editor:

Adolf Hitler had a Ministry of Truth.

Joseph Goebbels had a Ministry of Truth.

Joseph Stalin had a Ministry of Truth.

Benito Mussolini had a Ministry of Popular Culture


Cuba has a Ministry of Truth - established August, 2021

Joseph Biden now has a Ministry of Truth. Established May, 2022.

Bob Reichert

Punta Gorda

