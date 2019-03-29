Editor:

Recently, I have been receiving numerous calls about my new Medicare card. The company states they have been hired by Medicare concerning the replacement of paper Medicare cards to plastic. They sound very convincing, stating my name, address and birth date.

I called Medicare Fraud and was told this is a scam. The representative I spoke with stated that I would receive a phone call from the Queen of England before I would get one from Medicare.

Please beware of this scam.

Sandy Luscomb

Englewood

