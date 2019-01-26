Editor:
Isn’t it amazing when one looks at dictators, mob bosses and President Trump how the two main characteristics of these men is the fact that they are driven by money and power. Unfortunately, it also helps if one is absent of compassion and honesty but expects undivided loyalty from the people they control.
Hitler used the Jewish population as the scapegoat for why Germans were being persecuted to rally his supporters. Stalin instilled fear in the Russian population after the war and killed many of his own people. Pol Pot of Cambodia massacred millions of his own people, blaming the elites and educated class as the enemy. Chairman Mao of China used the same approach with his people to promote the Cultural Revolution.
In all these situations the leaders were the center of absolute power and total control of the message being sent to their population. Of course, their message was a lie and their people followed like lemmings, suffering unbelievable hardships and losing entire generations of their population. Just look at Putin and how he has controlled the message to the Russian people that the West is their enemy and he is the only one who can protect them.
How can we as a democratic society protect our population from falling into the same traps that these societies experienced over the years? We must be wary of those who divide us, offer scapegoats for our problems and state they are the only ones who can fix it.
George Baillie
North Port
