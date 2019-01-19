Editor:
I had the same experience as a recent reader. After my “free” wellness visit I received a bill for a co-pay. After questioning the clinic, they told me that the charge was for an extended visit. I had mentioned a sinus condition which justifies coding this as an extended visit. The provider only spent 10 to 15 minutes with me, so I don’t know how this is an extended visit.
This corporation’s clinic routinely codes charges for your “free” wellness visits. I like the staff at this clinic, but their billing practices are unethical.
If you are on Medicare, be aware of this scam.
John Schortemeyer
Port Charlotte
