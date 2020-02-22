Editor:
Digital discrimination is real.
Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckenburg have more power than Putin and his faithful disciple Donald Trump. (Our holy evangelical conservatives proclaim him the second Messiah complete with a crown of prayer breakfast profanity).
Jeff and Mark use their multi-billions to force everyone to replace re-growable paper with rare earth elements that are highly toxic to living bodies when released to surface environments.
Please let us use, regrow, replant, recycle, biodegradable, inexpensive, literacy-building paper — without spending thousands on electronics.
Robert Swan
Port Charlotte
