Editor:

Your bias against President Trump is evident in the recent headlines and articles that reflect opinions and wishes rather than facts. The Whistleblower Rules were changed in August from first hand knowledge to second and third hand knowledge. Who did this?

There is no impeachment process going on because the House has not voted to start it yet. All the commotion is a sham to generate more media coverage against the president. Trump is solving problems he inherited from decades of bad choices. We have a choice in 2020 — Trump or Socialism.

Annette Massey

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

