Editor:
In the August 26 edition of The Sun, AP writers Steve Peoples, Michelle Price, and Darlene Superville attempt to “report” on the GOP convention. The first bias: “The COVID-19 death toll surged past 178,000 on Tuesday, by far the highest in the world, and there is no sign of slowing.” A few pages over, a different AP article reports the decline of virus cases in the U.S.: “About 43,000 new cases are being reported daily across the country, down 21% from early August.” Is this bias and an attempt to mislead?
Further bias is shown when describing the address by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Pompeo’s taped appearance breaks with decades of tradition of Secretaries of State avoiding the appearance of including themselves in domestic politics.” To be fair, if mentioning political tradition, this should have been included: “Also breaking with tradition in this campaign cycle is how a former President (Barack Obama) is speaking out with his opinion of a current candidate.” This is not only classless, but completely breaks with tradition and morals of ex-presidents.
Another example of bias in this article is when mentioning the appearance of The First Lady:
“…Mrs. Trump was stepping into the spotlight to argue for a second term for her husband-while trying to avoid the missteps that marred her first introduction four years ago.” That is editorializing and bias, not reporting.
It is my hope that voters will use their brains and not rely on bias in the media.
Janet Fincannon
Punta Gorda
