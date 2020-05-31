Editor:
Your paper takes great pride on unbiased reporting. Yet, this week there has not been one article in your paper relating to the General Flynn fiasco except one disgusting cartoon. This was a scandal that resulted in high echelon malfeasance that should make every citizen of this great country shudder in disgust, disappointment and fear.
With the release of names of more than a dozen officials who were involved in this scheme it looks as if this was a concentrated effort by “Team Obama” to take down President Trump.
Yet your paper never saw fit to print one word relating to this unmasked scheme and their covert actions and prior false statements to the media which your paper gladly parroted in print. Shameful biased non-reporting on your part. How about some fairness in your coverage.
Paul Principato
Port Charlotte
