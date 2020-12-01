Editor:
Our dog goes out every morning to do her job and bring in the paper. She looks forward to her job and does it with pride, always careful to do her best to deliver it intact. Too bad reporting isn't done with the same pride.
As I sat down to read your paper, the biased reporting once again caused me to lose my appetite for breakfast.
Your front page headline reporting on the ballot counting showed the lack of complete honest reporting. Three press writers on one story and they still were not able to give all the facts — just their biased opinions.
This ridiculous election is a disgrace to our country and every American. Regardless of political preference we all deserve to know the truth/facts.
This article said there were no irregularities/fraud. Not true. Your paper just didn't report what really is going on.
Ballots send out randomly. Lost/found ballots. Deceased people voting. Federal law requires spotters present at counting. Some did not comply or made spotters stand so far away they even with binoculars they couldn't see.
These are just a few. Proof is coming in from postal workers, people working the polls, etc. But you continue to spoon feed us your opinions.
What are you hiding?
But, not to worry, the media will continue to tell you what t hey want you to know and not the entire stories. Let's not forget honest Biden, no scandal in his life, the media says so.
Our dog loves her job but we hate for her to lose self-respect by delivering propaganda.
Sandy Nicholson
Englewood
