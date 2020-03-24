Editor:
Before President Trump was elected and up until this day, he has been mocked, ridiculed and lied about.
In fact many have compared him to Hitler, Stalin et al in referencing the “evil” within our President. Void of facts, these folks, like Nancy Pelosi, hide behind Christianity misusing it as a political shield.
With this in mind I will provide biblical truths and how a Christian should select any candidate for political office.
Truth: Man and woman were created by God. Therefore there are only two genders. (Genesis 1:27)
Truth: Marriage is a covenant between one man and one woman. (Ephesians 5:22-33)
Truth: Practicing homosexually is an abomination. (Leviticus 20:13)
Truth: Abortion on demand is murder (Amos 1:13)
Truth: Protection of Israel and its sovereignty (Genesis 12:3)
Truth: Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. (Zechariah 8:3 and Luke 19:41-44)
I would also like to add that both DNA, “discovered” in 1953, and a “round earth”, (some folks still aren't convinced) are both mentioned in the Bible. Of equal importance the “Human Genome Project” more recently “discovered” there is but one race and we all share a common DNA with one mother. Both are plainly stated in the Bible.
What “science” just “discovered” Christians have known for years! Amazing.
So before I call my “brother” a fool in anger I must accept biblical truths and remember when doing so I have committed murder as outlined in Matthew 5:21-26. God help me. Shalom.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
