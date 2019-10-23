Editor:

How much is the Bible worth? To most of mankind nothing, but to the believer everything.

The Bible is the word of God, the creator of the universe and the world we live in. There are more Bibles in the world than any other book. But the trouble is most are sitting on bookshelves collecting dust, or in boxes in the closet. The Bible has information about the past, present and the future which no other book can give you.

The Bible remains the only true word of God.

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

