A question for the reader. Are we a civilized country?
If you said yes, then wake up and smell the coffee. Every day we murder pre-born babies, and it's legal. Whatever happened to natural mother love? It's gone from many women. Why?
It's something to think about. Abortion is murder. The Bible says: Thou shall not kill. We must obey it. How about you? What do you believe? I hope it's life over death.
Donald Bohr
Port Charlotte
