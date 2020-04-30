Editor:
I have long worried about climactic changes that are giving rise to immense firestorms, rising sea levels, ever more violent hurricanes and tornadoes, mega floods, mega droughts, pestilences, tsunamis, earthquakes. There is plenty of scientific evidence that the ongoing catastrophes are not just cyclical events, but are indeed aggravated by man-made abuses of the earth. We are extracting from deep inside the bowels of the earth minerals and gases which form its core and are then spewing their detritus onto our fragile atmosphere in the form of greenhouse gases.
The rampaging coronavirus, its virulence, its ferocity, its global reach, sent me scurrying to the Bible in search of wisdom and comfort.
I came across Isaiah:
24:5
The earth is defiled by its people;
they have disobeyed the laws,
violated the statutes
and broken the everlasting covenant.
24:6
Therefore a curse consumes the earth;
its people must bear their guilt.
Therefore earth’s inhabitants are burned up,
and very few are left.
This warning is equivalent to a giant two by four hitting humanity in the head. If we continue to ignore science, perhaps we can take a new look at the Old Testament. Our ancestors got their wisdom from much higher authority.
Rom Mattesich
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.