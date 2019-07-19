Editor:
Recently, your article about a Bible shortage and tariffs making it more costly to print in China is a little disturbing. It appears that some Christian organizations have little regard for having products made in the United States.
It appeared that the U.S. did not have the ability to print books is incorrect. I would encourage the Christian organizations check book publishers such as Random House, Harper Collins or Simon & Schuster if they have the ability to print a book such as a Bible.
It is my belief that manufacturing should be brought back to the United State, where the American worker is treated with dignity, fair wages, safe working conditions and benefits. Outsourcing our manufacturing such as book publishing is wrong. People working in manufacturing contribute to our tax base and spend their money in this country. Christian leaders should be of mindful of supporting the American worker.
May God bless You.
John Kraigenow
Port Charlotte
