Editor:
I moved to Punta Gorda because of the boating. It has always been advertised that way and it certainly is. Now it seems it is also a bicyclist’s paradise and that is great!
I love to bike around town. We all know that bicyclists have to obey the same rules and laws as automobile drivers. They must stop at stop signs, use hand signals for turn signals and obey all the rest of the rules of the road.
If an automobile driver carelessly cuts off a bicyclist or God forbid causes an accident, he can be identified because of license plates on all cars. If a cyclist cuts off a car or is otherwise reckless there is no way to identify that bicyclist.
I propose that all forms of transportation that utilize the public roadways are licensed and that they have a license plate/tag. That way there’s a level playing field. Same rights and same responsibilities.
Janice Creutzmann
Punta Gorda
