Bicycles going down a road with cars coming behind them at 50 mph is not a safe combination. If, and I say if, these bicycles were coming against the traffic, at least they would be able to see if a car was about to hit them and if they could steer out of the way.
I've seen groups of cyclists going single file down the road. Perhaps if they were riding side by side taking up the entire lane it would be safer for them. That way, cars could only pass when it is safe to do so.
Cars have safety features like headlights, taillights, turn signals, etc. Most bicycles don't even have much more than a reflector.
Licensed drivers have to pass a test to drive on the roads. We are required to obtain insurance, pay for a license and tags on our vehicles (which help to pay for the roads, etc.) Cyclists do none of this yet they share the same roads.
It just seems to me there needs to be a common sense look at how bicycles are competing with vehicles on the roadways. For starters, change the law so bicycles are required to drive on the other side of the road where at least they can see what cars are coming towards them. At least they would have a chance to move out of the way.
Ugene Grupa
North Port
