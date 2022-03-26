Now we see Biden wants to, as everyone agrees now "it's about time a Black woman" on the Supreme Court.
Not so funny thing is back in 2003 President Bush nominated Janice Rogers Brown to the Circuit Court of Appeals, which is the second highest court in the land behind the Supreme Court. Only one thing, Biden the ranking member stood directly in her way. Biden labeled her an "outspoken conservative " and then set out to destroy her. Appearing on "Face the Nation" he was quoted "I can assure you that if Judge Brown is nominated, it would be a very, very, very difficult fight and she would probably be filibustered.
Bush nominated her again in 2003, but who held up her nomination, Biden. He stated "the Supreme Court is a totally different ballgame." Biden wanted a "Black woman" to be the first in history to have their nomination killed by a filibuster. Yea, the same Biden that calls the filibuster a "relic of the Jim Crow era" now.
So don't go toot your horn Joe, because of your past racist views kept a woman of color off the Supreme Court for 19 more years and want to take some sort of credit. When are you people going to stop standing next to hypocrites. When has Biden been a champion for Black America? Only around election cycles, as always, certainly not by his past actions. "Lets go Brandon."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.