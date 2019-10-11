Editor:
President Trump’s allegations about the activities of Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine have repeatedly been shown to be false. But Trump’s defenders keep on repeating them. And the Trump campaign has put them into a TV ad. So let’s fact check these allegations.
First, Hunter Biden did serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, from 2014 to 2016, and was paid up to $50,000 per month. Burisma did face allegations of corruption, though these were not related to Biden.
Second, Joe Biden, President Obama’s point man on Ukraine, did visit there several times from 2014 to 2016. He did tell Ukrainian leaders that, in order to receive U.S. aid totaling $1 billion, they must fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, because Shokin was failing to pursue multiple corruption cases.
Joe Biden was following the Obama administration’s policy on Ukrainian corruption — in sync with European countries and international bodies, which also demanded Shokin be fired for inaction.
Joe Biden was not acting to protect his son. Although Hunter Biden’s role with Burisma raised conflict-of-interest concerns, the State Department determined that there was no conflict, as Hunter was a private citizen.
It is out of this set of facts that Trump and his supporters spin their repeatedly debunked charges of corruption. Their repetition of these falsehoods does not make them true.
Jane Hunter
Englewood
